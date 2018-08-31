Although many believe cognac should be enjoyed neat with a few ice cubes, the brandy has been used in cocktails since the 1800s and was even known as the “barman’s best friend”. Maison Bisquit’s bespoke cocktails will demonstrate the versatility and taste profile of Bisquit Cognac in a delicious, exciting way.

In addition, an exclusive cocktail will be released each week, inspired by the #BisquitCreator team, which is made up of:

Cassandra Twala – a blogger and YouTuber, who is known for her considered approach to aesthetics.

– a blogger and YouTuber, who is known for her considered approach to aesthetics. Qhama Xhali – one of the presenters of SABC3’s The Man Cave , who is better known as Clixwell.

– one of the presenters of SABC3’s , who is better known as Clixwell. Menzi Mcunu – an image and creative consultant who is a tastemaker for the afrocentric gentlemen.

The drinks will be accompanied by a tapas-style menu developed by well-known cook and My Kitchen Rules SA contestant Luyanda Mafanya. From salmon pate and carpaccio to frangipane tarts and macarons, these meals are a delightful accompaniment to any cocktail or long drink you choose to enjoy at Maison Bisquit.

Maison Bisquit will run from August 23 to September 9 on the corner of 4th and 12th streets, Parkhurst, Johannesburg. It will be open from 12h00 to 23h00 daily, unless closed for private events.