Bisquit Cognac Blueberry Sour cocktail.
Bisquit Cognac Blueberry Sour cocktail.
Image: Supplied

Parkhurst’s trendy 4th Avenue has a new bar - Maison Bisquit. This pop-up is housed at Blank Bar, an experiential activation space that changes its concept every 25 days.

For Maison Bisquit it has been transformed into an elegant space, celebrating the French heritage of Bisquit Cognac. It will offer guests the opportunity to enjoy cognac in a variety of ways, including long drinks, neats and bespoke cocktails.

Although many believe cognac should be enjoyed neat with a few ice cubes, the brandy has been used in cocktails since the 1800s and was even known as the “barman’s best friend”. Maison Bisquit’s bespoke cocktails will demonstrate the versatility and taste profile of Bisquit Cognac in a delicious, exciting way.

In addition, an exclusive cocktail will be released each week, inspired by the #BisquitCreator team, which is made up of:

  • Cassandra Twala – a blogger and YouTuber, who is known for her considered approach to aesthetics.
  • Qhama Xhali – one of the presenters of SABC3’s The Man Cave, who is better known as Clixwell.
  • Menzi Mcunu – an image and creative consultant who is a tastemaker for the afrocentric gentlemen.

The drinks will be accompanied by a tapas-style menu developed by well-known cook and My Kitchen Rules SA contestant Luyanda Mafanya. From salmon pate and carpaccio to frangipane tarts and macarons, these meals are a delightful accompaniment to any cocktail or long drink you choose to enjoy at Maison Bisquit.

Maison Bisquit will run from August 23 to September 9 on the corner of 4th and 12th streets, Parkhurst, Johannesburg. It will be open from 12h00 to 23h00 daily, unless closed for private events.

You might also like...

Brandy gets its cool back

Late nights with a snifter and a cigar are unlikely to ever go out of vogue, but it’s the revival of classic cocktails, and a raft of international ...
Navigator
9 months ago

Where to get the best cold-weather cocktails in Jozi

Some of the very earliest cocktails were more cold-weather affairs. Andrea Burgener shares her top cocktail spots to indulge in the frosty weather
Navigator
8 months ago

Drinks quest: On the hunt for the best old-fashioned in Joburg

Having tasted the cocktail from 35,000ft high, Sylvia McKeown is on the search for the perfect – more easily accessible and grounded – Old-Fashioned 
Navigator
11 months ago
© Wanted 2019 - If you would like to reproduce this article please email us.
X