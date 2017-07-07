We’re rather taken with this Tag Heuer Luxury Kit that contains a nifty interchangeable watch set.

The contents: the new Tag Heuer Connected Modular 45 that combines smart technology with Swiss watchmaking expertise, plus the super classy Heuer-02 Tourbillon module. There’s a classic leather strap as well as a modern rubber one, meaning you can create absolute any combination the occasion calls for. And all this luxury comes in an elegant three drawer, bureau-style display box. Gift boxes don’t come better than this.