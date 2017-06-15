ALMOST HUMAN

This is a fascinating read filled with palaeontologist Lee Burger’s personal story and a rich narrative on science and the origin of mankind. Burger’s discovery of Homo Naledi in the Rising Star cave system turned out to be the richest pre-hominid site ever discovered. With the recent discovery of a second cave with Homo Naledi remains, this is an unfolding story that goes to the very heart of what it means to be human.

