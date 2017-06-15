This Father’s Day, skip the customary ties and chocolates for dad and go for one of these gift ideas. (Unless they’re Von Geusau Chocolates – then order the Meerkats!)
ONE OF BOSE
Because wireless is where it’s at and whether you want to drown out the sound of your fellow commuters or guitar dance your way around the office, Bose Quiet Comfort 35 Wireless Headphones are the business.
From R7 695, from selected stores. soundimports.co.za
ALMOST HUMAN
This is a fascinating read filled with palaeontologist Lee Burger’s personal story and a rich narrative on science and the origin of mankind. Burger’s discovery of Homo Naledi in the Rising Star cave system turned out to be the richest pre-hominid site ever discovered. With the recent discovery of a second cave with Homo Naledi remains, this is an unfolding story that goes to the very heart of what it means to be human.
From R199.00, available from all good book stores.
THE CHEF’S TABLE
Treat yourself or your dad to a master class with South Africa’s own Michelin starred chef Jan Hendrik van der Westhuizen. Author of The French Affair and owner and the owner of restaurant JAN in Nice, France, Jan Hendrik will share his culinary expertise, personal anecdotes and insights on his career and successes. It’s the hottest kitchen ticket round. (And if celebrity scary chef Marco Pierre White is your hero – he’s on the bill too.)
R2500.00, Good Food & Wine Show Johannesburg 28 to 30 July and Durban 27 to 29 October 2017. goodfoodandwineshow.co.za
GRAND DESIGNS
Don’t let dreams of your very own la-z-ee boy armchair elude you. But do it with a touch more style. The Vitra Grand Repos and ottoman will make you want to come home. Or never leave at all.
POR, Available on order from Crema Design. cremadesign.co.za
GOURMET CHEESE ARTIST
Reference the artisanal beer and gin trend and take it one level further. Making your own cheese is the next frontier. This kit contains everything you need to make ten delicious gourmet cheeses. Just add a glass of red wine and a roaring fire and you’re set for winter.
R595.00 from online store mantality.co.za
THE DRONE
You’re not sure why you need one, but it’s the gadget every man wants. Go straight for the DJI Mavic Pro. Boasting the latest technology, this small yet powerful drone is nifty, easy to operate and has a high degree of complexity that makes it one of DJI’s most sophisticated flying cameras ever.
R19, 999.00 From The Gadget Shop thegadgetshop.co.za
SUSHI COOL
Le Creuset have created the next most desirable addition to your kitchen – the sushi set. Available in a variation of soy bowl, sushi plate and divider, rice bowl and large sushi plate – this gives your take-away or homemade sushi designer status. Individual dishes start at R160.
BESPOKE SUITS
Up the stakes and treat your dad to a bespoke suit from local fashion icon, designer and stylist Shaldon Kopman at Naked Ape. He’ll be engaged in the entire process of design, fabrication, and trim ending with a unique hand made piece.
Prices from R10 000, Naked Ape, Shop 13, The Firs, Rosebank, Craddock Avenue, Johannesburg.
THE COOLEST
No home can never have enough cooler boxes. Especially when they’re South African-designed and made using the same process as white water kayaks. Rogue Ice Coolers are stylish, tough, keep the beers cold and come with a built in bottle opener.
Prices from R1 800. rogueicecoolers.com
THE LIGHT FANTASTIC
Give your dad’s home office a new glow with this fabulous solid brass lamp. A variation on the famous original Beat Light, this table standing version on a slender articulated arm can be adjusted to direct the light beam. Also available in black and as a floor light.
POR, Crema, cremadesign.co.za