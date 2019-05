Miuccia Prada’s calf leather Jewel Ribbon Bag is a key piece from the label’s Spring/Summer 2017 runway collection. The design of the embellished box clutch embodies the sensation of receiving a wrapped present! This custom-gift impression is emphasized by the luxury detailing of the metal-lettering logo and the jeweled turn-lock closure. Excitingly, this statement accessory is available in a range of tonal ribbon variations like Begonia Pink, Jade Green, Sun and Black.