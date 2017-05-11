FOR HER FRAGRANCE COLLECTION
A refreshing take on a floral scent, the Bvlgari Splendida Rose Rose is perfect if your mother loves rose dominated scents with a twist. The fragrance has an overall scent of Turkish delight with notes of rose and mandarin.
There is no wrapping paper required when the gift is this appealing. The limited edition Star Magnolia cologne from Jo Malone comes in a all-white bottle with a petal design cap. Fresh and floral with notes of magnolia, orange blossom, lemon and ginger, you can even add the hair mist to sweeten the deal.
FOR HER SKIN
A splurge that would win you the best child award from your mother the La Prairie White Caviar Pearl Infusion is luxury skincare at its best. Not only is it beautiful but it leaves skin luminous all day with its pearlescent glow it deposits on the skin with every use.
When it comes to taking care of your neck and décolleté area, it looks like two is better than one. Usually one of the most neglected parts of the body, the décolleté is vulnerable to the first signs of aging. Keep your mother’s décolletage taken care of with Nu Skin ageLOC TRU Face Essence Duet a double action formulation in a pump bottle with two vials that dispenses a silky cream to hydrate and a serum formula that tones and contours the area.
FOR HER MAKEUP KIT
Newly launched American makeup brand, Smith & Cult will elevate your mother’s makeup kit with these highly pigmented colours perfect for the winter season and dimpled gold capped bottles.
Despite us moving towards the colder season, who doesn’t want to look like a like they walked off a private island getaway all year round? Give mom the gift of glow with the first Cruise Makeup Collection to come from CHANEL Global Creative Makeup and Colour Designer Lucia Pica. “Les Indispensables de L’été” is the epitome of summer with bronze peachy tones complimented with punchy emerald greens and corals hues. The collection focuses on creating the perfect sun-kissed skin while still being practical with waterproof and lightweight formulas.