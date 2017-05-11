FOR HER SKIN

A splurge that would win you the best child award from your mother the La Prairie White Caviar Pearl Infusion is luxury skincare at its best. Not only is it beautiful but it leaves skin luminous all day with its pearlescent glow it deposits on the skin with every use.

When it comes to taking care of your neck and décolleté area, it looks like two is better than one. Usually one of the most neglected parts of the body, the décolleté is vulnerable to the first signs of aging. Keep your mother’s décolletage taken care of with Nu Skin ageLOC TRU Face Essence Duet a double action formulation in a pump bottle with two vials that dispenses a silky cream to hydrate and a serum formula that tones and contours the area.