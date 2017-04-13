‘The Leica M camera is the heart, soul and backbone of Leica Camera,’ explains CEO of the iconic brand, Oliver Kaltner. The Leica M10 boasts more compact dimensions, improved performance and more intuitive handling, with its most notable feature being the ISO setting dial. The M10 gives the user more control and freedom for expression; all the while maintaining the signature Leica style and vintage feel. Leica is distributed in SA by Tudortech.