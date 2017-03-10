We’re crazy about the quirky one-sided LLO4 lounge chair by the late Belgian furniture designer Maarten Van Severin. The chair has been brought back from the archives and reissued by DePadova – one of Italy’s leading design houses – and is now available in South Africa too.

The wire skeleton Mogaru pendants and floor lamps, designed by Japanese design house Nendo, are a fresh and humourous interpretation of the skeleton light trend of recent years. Another delightful design item from De Padova at Generation.