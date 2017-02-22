There is no substitute for luxurious, crisp white linen at the table and we are loving this range of napkins, hand-embroidered with Cape gable designs by artisans at Mogalakwena Craft Art in Limpopo Province. Established in 1994, the foundation specialises in the training of multiple skills to create sustainable, value-adding employment and the promotion of traditional art and craft. The trust’s property also offers an artist's retreat programme as well as 5-star riverside lodge, which is definitely on our to-do list. The team at Mogalakwena have also collaborated with top South African product designers such as Haldane Martin by doing the weaving on his Zulu Mama chair.

Available at their 3 Church Street gallery, Cape Town at R150 each.

Tel +27214247488