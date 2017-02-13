Bvlgari Aqva Pour Homme Atlantiqve
A fragrance perfect for the active and adventurous man, Bvlgari Aqva Pour Homme Atlantiqve, created by master perfumer, Jacques Cavallier, is a sensory ode to the ocean. Both airy and powerful; the zesty top notes of Calabrian bergamot and Sicilian lemon play direct contrast to the more woody base notes of vetiver and sandalwood. The main note of Ambergris, said to carry the scent of an ocean spray, gives the fragrance its seaside crispness
Gardenia Eau de Parfum
Isabey Gardenia is the ultimate, splurge-worthy fragrance and the Rembrandt of gardenia scents. The velvety soft Eau de Parfum, embraces warmth but is a rich, heady, unforgettable floral. It’s truly luxurious. Exclusive to Metropolitain at Hyde Park Corner.
Red Rose Cologne by Jo Malone London
Composed of seven types of roses from around the world, Red Roses is a surprisingly clean, voluptuous scent. With a heart of crushed violet leaves and hints of lemon and spearmint, it unfolds like a bouquet of freshly cut flowers. Jo Malone Hyde Park Corner.
Myrrh & Tonka Cologne Intense by Jo Malone London
With fresh accents of camphor, honey and hay, lavender this fragrance opens with an aromatic quality. Omumbiri myrrh, uniquely rich with a warm balsamic note of amber, infuses the fragrance with vibrant oriental sensuality. Jo Malone Hyde Park Corner.
Cartier’s La Panthère
One of Cartier’s iconic fragrances has been released in a limited edition that captures the spirit of the scent, tastefully pairing fragrance and material. This golden fragrance is easy to wear with a heart of gardenia and velvety notes of musk. An all-time classic.
L’Envol de Cartier
The scent of Caribbean guayacan wood, enhanced with notes of honey and musk, has been released in a limited edition bottle with a mirrored glass finish and a guilloché motif. Veiled in a soft silvery sheen, this is one for the collectors.
Frederic Malle’s L’Eau D’Hiver
This "Winter Water" combines the clear freshness of water with the softness of white heliotrope, iris and honey, creating a clean crisp fragrance that warms the skin. Available at Luminance in Hyde Park Corner.
Frederic Malle’s Vetiver Extraordinaire
In this oriental, woody fragrance for men and stripped of its bitter edge, a new essence of vetiver matches with five woody notes to play up the scent’s various facets. The result is something surprisingly fresh and crisp. Available at Luminance in Hyde Park Corner.