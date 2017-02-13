Bvlgari Aqva Pour Homme Atlantiqve

A fragrance perfect for the active and adventurous man, Bvlgari Aqva Pour Homme Atlantiqve, created by master perfumer, Jacques Cavallier, is a sensory ode to the ocean. Both airy and powerful; the zesty top notes of Calabrian bergamot and Sicilian lemon play direct contrast to the more woody base notes of vetiver and sandalwood. The main note of Ambergris, said to carry the scent of an ocean spray, gives the fragrance its seaside crispness