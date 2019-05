We’ve always been a fan of Cartier’s Juste un Clou nail bangle that was created by Aldo Cipullo for Cartier New York in the 1970s. The appropriation of the nail as jewellery was seen as outrageous at the time but has become one of the iconic pieces in the Cartier collection.

The raw chic of hardware re-purposed has now been released in necklace form and comes in yellow gold, rose gold, white gold or paved with diamonds. There’s also a new oversized nail bracelet.