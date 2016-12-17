JAN HENDRIK’S CHRISTMAS WISHLIST
“My mother always used to reply when I asked her what she wanted for
Christmas, ‘I don’t want anything, just a box filled with love’”
JAN HENDRIK’S SEASONAL GIVING
“This, in my opinion, gives you a great opportunity to fill a box with home-made
treats, such as biscuits, yoghurt, and berry slices, rusks, and rocky road. Bake everything in bulk, and this way you won’t have a problem filling those boxes! I had a seal made with my initials, which I use to seal the boxes with gold wax and red rope. If baking is not your forté, raid the nearest home industries for home-baked koeksisters, ginger biscuits, or biltong and droewors. Don’t forget that food is the one and only way to someone’s heart. I also love the idea of getting a subscription to a monthly wine club. This way, Christmas lasts all year!”
