C H U ’ S C H R I S T M A S W I S H L I S T
“To sparkle and shine I like anything in gold, which represents wealth, good health, and success in 2017. I have my eye on a pair of retro ’70s, goldframed
spectacles”
C H U ’ S S E A S O N A L G I V I N G
“Spread sparkle and shine like crystal and gold — I would like to give Tom
Ford Sahara Noir in the beautiful gold bottle, to bestow success, happiness,
and wealth”
SALUTI! Crafting the most delightfully perfect gift idea for 70 years
Ferrero began its story in the town of Alba in Piedmont, Italy, in 1946, so this festive season the globally famed, premium confectionery company has even more reason to celebrate.