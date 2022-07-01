Dusk promises an immersive, experiential and boundary-pushing new concept that begins the moment you enter and continues until the moment you leave. Every aspect of the experience is carefully and mindfully created — from the speakeasy-esque entrance that leads you into the magnificent marble clad space to the brightness of the downlights that illuminate the tabletops and, of course, the menu and service.

The food unbridled by one specific cuisine will draw from myriad techniques, processes and methodologies. A hyper-focus on seasonality, locality and indigenous ingredients, will result in the available produce and the chef’s ingenuity dictate the style and direction for each dish instead. Constantly evolving, the idea is that dishes will be introduced and removed throughout the year and according to the eight micro-seasons.

Expect tableside theatrics, interactive elements and, ultimately, the unexpected, as the two chefs take diners on a multi-course, sensorial and thrilling dining experience — which will pay homage to local ingredients and the places they grow — be it mountain, forest, ocean or farmland.