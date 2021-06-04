Utilising the power of Instagram, the couple began advertising and selling their bread. Recognising the demand, they converted one of the rooms in their house to a full-scale bakery and now bake four days — averaging 150 loaves — a week. They use stoneground flour to make their loaves with a hydration of between 76 and 78%. The Linden Loaf has a dark, crunchy crust and is soft and chewy on the inside.

Linden Loaf bread can be found at Linden’s Little Deli, Brik Café in Rosebank, and Service Station Café in Melville.

3. MEAT THE MOTHER

Maryke Burger first stumbled upon sourdough in New York in 2014, when she attended a crash course on the art of sourdough by renowned baker Melissa Weller. Burger left with a small jar of San Franciscan starter that she’d use for years to come. Fast forward five years and, amid the lockdown, everyone who knew her was asking for bread, starters, and lessons. So she began posting instruction videos on Instagram, teaching sourdough baking, including tips and tricks for getting started. This quickly evolved into her own online store, where she now sells her breads, starters, and a host of other sourdough and baking-related products.

A boutique baker, she makes around eight loaves per batch, with flour sourced from small mills. Her recipe comprises a combination of flour, hand-ground buckwheat, and spelt with a hydration of between 70 and 75%, dependent on the weather.

Her signature is her “Meisie”, an earthy, nutty, dark, and hearty loaf. The bulk fermentation and 24-hour proving process results in a deep, tangy sourness while the psyllium-husk base contrasts with a molasses-like caramelisation, bringing sweetness and, of course, a crispy crust.

KNOW THE LINGO

Starter: In essence, the wild yeast that not only makes the dough rise but also gives the bread its namesake sour taste.

Crumb: The size and formation of holes inside the bread.

Levain: A portion of starter that has been fed and is ready to use for baking.

Hydration: The percentage of water to flour in the dough — higher hydration gives the bread that gorgeously bubbly crumb and thin, crisp crust.

Proofing: The resting of the dough, which allows the yeast to ferment, causing the bread to rise.

Banneton: The basket in which bread is proofed.

Scoring: The cutting of the dough, which influences how the bread expands while baking.