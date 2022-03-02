The epitome of rebellion, freedom and the blue-collar working class. There’s no other piece of clothing that has had a greater impact on popular culture since the fig leaf. If the clean-cut classic black suit is the heir to the men's wear throne, the denim jean would be the rough-around-the-edges bastard son who would slay the dragon and win the hand of the princess, all while throwing back shots of neat bourbon. I mix up my allegories but you get my point.

Our story starts with Jacob W Davis a Latvian tailor from Nevada USA who came up with the ingenious idea to reinforce stress points of the denim trousers he tailored for miners and workers by using brass rivets. A short while later Davis would introduce the idea to his fabric supplier — Levi Strauss, another immigrant, a purveyor of dry goods and fabric. The pair would go on to change the way the world dressed under the banner of Levi Strauss & Co. Everyone from miners to presidents, ripped Hollywood heart throbs to normcore dads would go on to make a pair of blue jeans a wardrobe staple. Perhaps it’s the stories that a pair of denim jeans are able to tell that make them so special. From all-night benders of your youth, spilling cheap booze on them and having the time of your life to the pair you wore when your first kid threw up all over you to the pair you cut into denim shorts and that you now wear to settle into your favourite pastime of gardening, your favourite pair of blue jeans grew with you. Each rip, faded crease and stain has a story to tell. We always seek connection, be it a car, a baseball, a dog or a pair of blue jeans. To get a true sense of not only how revolutionary denim jeans are but also the factors that contributed to its longevity, we need to look at three specific elements that contributed to the formation of a classic in every sense of the word.