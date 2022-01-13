The past few years have seen the launch of numerous electric vehicles (EVs) and almost as many announcements by governments regarding legislation compelling motorists to switch to more environmentally friendly vehicles. Add to this a change in mindset and attitude as a result of the pandemic and perhaps 2022 could be the year we truly “switch on”.

Of course that depends on where in the world you are. In China, small, cheap EVs are great for city driving and have proven popular there. In many European countries, governments have set deadlines when sales of new cars with internal combustion engines will end. The way we use cars has also changed, making electric and electrified vehicles more viable for many, and this year we will have even more choices.

SA has its challenges in this regard though, not least the availability of electricity. Still, many motorists have been using the BMW i3, the Jaguar I-Pace or the Nissan Leaf for years without issues, and 2022 will provide us with a load of new models.