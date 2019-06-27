Would you pay R1m to have a Formula One car in your collection? You could, if you accept that the 1995 Rothmans Williams FW17 is just a show car and a nonrunner. But, for the F1 enthusiast who’d like the ultimate conversation piece in their garage or their company lobby, this show car is virtually indistinguishable from the Adrian Newey designed Williams raced in the 1995 season by David Coulthard and Damon Hill.

Built by the Williams team for use in promotional activities, the show car has carbon fibre parts, genuine race wheels and display Bridgestone tyres, along with a dashboard, steering wheel, seatbelts and wishbone suspension.

It’s priced at €55,950 (R930,947) excluding VAT at British classified site Race Cars Direct.