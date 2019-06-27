Unlike the previous generation Flying Spur, which employed a permanent all-wheel drive system with a fixed 60:40 power split front to rear, the new car is a rear-biased active system with turn-in response improved. It delivers two-wheel drive to the rear axle, but depending on road conditions and wheel slip, it automatically sends drive to the front axle as required.

Front to rear torque distribution varies according to the selected Drive Dynamics Mode — Comfort, Bentley or Sport. Power across each axle is managed by a torque-vectoring-by-brake system.

Standard driver assistance systems in the Flying Spur include Traffic Assist, City Assist and Blind Spot Warning. Night Vision and a head-up display help the driver focus on the road ahead.

Power comes from an enhanced version of Bentley’s 6.0l, twin-turbocharged W12 petrol engine, mated to a dual-clutch eight-speed transmission. It delivers 467kW and 900Nm to propel the heavy sedan from 0-100km/h in 3.8 seconds and on to a top speed of 333km/h.

"As with the launch of the Continental GT, the new Flying Spur is a ground up development that pushes the boundaries of both technology and craftsmanship to deliver segment-defining levels of performance and refinement," says Adrian Hallmark, chair and CEO of Bentley Motors.

The new Flying Spur showcases Bentley’s modern sculptural design language through elegant yet muscular proportions, accentuated by cut-crystal effect LED matrix headlamps and new wraparound rear lamps with "B" motifs. The car has best-in-class body stiffness to optimise handling and rigidity, and it rides on 22-inch wheels.

In place of the usual Bentley badge, perched on the nose of the Flying Spur is a "Flying B" mascot for the first time in modern memory. In Bentley’s centenary year, the mascot has been restyled for the next century as an evolution of previous designs. The electronically deployed mascot is illuminated, and plays part of the keyless entry system’s welcome lighting sequence as the driver approaches the car.