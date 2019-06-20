BIG CAT GETS MORE ROAR
Jaguar has added some serious growl to its F-Pace with the launch of the SVR version. You get Jag luxury, but this one’s all about the numbers with a 5.0-litre supercharged V8 producing 405kW and 680Nm of torque to propel it to a claimed 0-100km/h time of 4.3 seconds and a top speed of 283km/h. It’s a seriously athletic cat.
THE RAPTOR IS COMING
You might think a bakkie isn’t very Wanted, but these days they are as much lifestyle vehicles as SUVs and have a certain cool cred. Ford builds its Ranger in South Africa and exports it around the world, but there’s one model in particular that’s attracting a great deal of hype — the Ranger Raptor. We drove it recently in Morocco and, while it’s not a sprint athlete, it’s tremendous fun with with its performance off-road credentials. There are plenty of fakes around, but this one’s the real deal and that makes it a status symbol among bakkies.
ASTON REWRITES THE MANUAL
Aston Martin has revealed its new Vantage AMR (Aston Martin Racing). 375kW, 625Nm and a sprint time to 100km/h of four seconds could be enticing enough but the purists will be ecstatic to learn that Aston has given it a 7-speed manual transmission. The gearbox even features a very old-school dog-leg first gear. Just 200 will be made, so it’s exclusive too.
AUDI JOINS COUPÉ SUV CROWD
Remember when everyone laughed at BMW for making the X6 coupé-like SUV? Well, they’re laughing now, because all the brands are at it. Porsche has announced its Cayenne coupé, Mercedes has its version, and there’s the Lamborghini Urus, with more on the way. South Africa now has Audi’s offering in the Q8. It’s a mild-hybrid — meaning it’s vaguely green — but it’s more about style with a gorgeous Audi interior and an exterior design that beats the rather bland looks of the Q7.
• From the June edition of Wanted 2019.