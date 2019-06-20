Jaguar F-Pace.
Jaguar F-Pace.
Image: Supplied

BIG CAT GETS MORE ROAR

Jaguar has added some serious growl to its F-Pace with the launch of the SVR version. You get Jag luxury, but this one’s all about the numbers with a 5.0-litre supercharged V8 producing 405kW and 680Nm of torque to propel it to a claimed 0-100km/h time of 4.3 seconds and a top speed of 283km/h. It’s a seriously athletic cat.

THE RAPTOR IS COMING

You might think a bakkie isn’t very Wanted, but these days they are as much lifestyle vehicles as SUVs and have a certain cool cred. Ford builds its Ranger in South Africa and exports it around the world, but there’s one model in particular that’s attracting a great deal of hype — the Ranger Raptor. We drove it recently in Morocco and, while it’s not a sprint athlete, it’s tremendous fun with with its performance off-road credentials. There are plenty of fakes around, but this one’s the real deal and that makes it a status symbol among bakkies.

Ford Ranger Raptor.
Ford Ranger Raptor.
Image: Supplied

ASTON REWRITES THE MANUAL

Aston Martin has revealed its new Vantage AMR (Aston Martin Racing). 375kW, 625Nm and a sprint time to 100km/h of four seconds could be enticing enough but the purists will be ecstatic to learn that Aston has given it a 7-speed manual transmission. The gearbox even features a very old-school dog-leg first gear. Just 200 will be made, so it’s exclusive too.

Aston Martin Vantage.
Aston Martin Vantage.
Image: Supplied

AUDI JOINS COUPÉ SUV CROWD

Remember when everyone laughed at BMW for making the X6 coupé-like SUV? Well, they’re laughing now, because all the brands are at it. Porsche has announced its Cayenne coupé, Mercedes has its version, and there’s the Lamborghini Urus, with more on the way. South Africa now has Audi’s offering in the Q8. It’s a mild-hybrid — meaning it’s vaguely green — but it’s more about style with a gorgeous Audi interior and an exterior design that beats the rather bland looks of the Q7.

Audi Q8.
Audi Q8.
Image: Supplied

You might also like...

On a need to know basis: Wanted's little black book of vehicles

Looking for a weekend sports model, an SUV to take you to the Karoo or a boardroom cruiser to impress your fellow entrepreneurs or directors? We've ...
Cars, Bikes & Boats
6 days ago

The new luxury SUV from Audi is sophisticated, spacious and hip

The new-generation Audi is a welcomed addition to a small but significant niche
Cars, Bikes & Boats
1 month ago

Sleek, new models breathe new life into the Aston Martin brand

Mark Smyth catches up with Aston Martin's chief creative officer Marek Reichman to talk about this new energy in the brand
Cars, Bikes & Boats
2 months ago

• From the June edition of Wanted 2019.

© Wanted 2019 - If you would like to reproduce this article please email us.
X