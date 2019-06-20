BIG CAT GETS MORE ROAR

Jaguar has added some serious growl to its F-Pace with the launch of the SVR version. You get Jag luxury, but this one’s all about the numbers with a 5.0-litre supercharged V8 producing 405kW and 680Nm of torque to propel it to a claimed 0-100km/h time of 4.3 seconds and a top speed of 283km/h. It’s a seriously athletic cat.

THE RAPTOR IS COMING

You might think a bakkie isn’t very Wanted, but these days they are as much lifestyle vehicles as SUVs and have a certain cool cred. Ford builds its Ranger in South Africa and exports it around the world, but there’s one model in particular that’s attracting a great deal of hype — the Ranger Raptor. We drove it recently in Morocco and, while it’s not a sprint athlete, it’s tremendous fun with with its performance off-road credentials. There are plenty of fakes around, but this one’s the real deal and that makes it a status symbol among bakkies.