Everyone likes to say they have the ultimate of something: the ultimate watch, the ultimate yacht, the ultimate home, and, of course, the ultimate car. You think you have seen it all, and then you clap eyes on the Pagani Huayra and realise that all claims to be the ultimate of something before just fall away.

A big reason for that is because you pay the ultimate price if you want one. No, not that ultimate price, although this is a serious performance machine, so best you be a decent driver. The ultimate price in this case is an about €2.5-million. After the government has added its cut and you take the exchange rate into consideration, you are probably in for about R40-million, but that’s just a guess.