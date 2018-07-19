It is the rear that cuts the most distinct departure with the LED tail lights innards resembling the Union Jack.

New sets of alloy wheels are on offer, while customisation can include bespoke inserts for the indicators and on the cabin fascia on the passenger side that should bode well for those who want to put their own touch to the vehicle. These can be ordered online and are priced in euros as they are fully imported bits from the company’s accessories arm.

ENGINE RANGE

As before, the range kicks off with the Mini One, which now has a more powerful 1.5l three-cylinder turbocharged engine pushing out 74kW and 190Nm. The Cooper — the sweet spot in the range in my opinion — still packs 100kW and 220Nm from its 1.5l three-cylinder turbo powerplant. The engine is now paired with a smooth-shifting seven-speed dual clutch transmission, which replaces the previous six-speed automatic. The Cooper S has the 2.0l four-cylinder turbo engine, which still pushes out 141kW and 320Nm, although now through an eight-speed automatic transmission.

For those who still relish three pedals and changing gears themselves, the six-speed manual remains available as standard across the entire range.