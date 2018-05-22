The Cullinan also features a wading depth of 540mm, 40mm higher than a Bentayga, but both will have to leave proper rivers to the Range Rover with its 900mm wading depth.

The attention to detail is one of the key aspects of the Cullinan. A great example is that the doors curve beneath the side sills. This means all dirt stays on the door so when the occupants climb out they do not get dirt on their legs.

The rear luggage compartment is also isolated from the passengers by a glass partition. Boot space is 560l in standard layout but it can be increased to 1,930l. The boot floor can also be raised electronically to allow larger items to sit flush on the floor.

The company has also created Recreation Modules. These can be stored in the garage and slotted into the boot when required depending on the activity the owner might be undertaking, be it fishing, shooting, snow boarding or drone flying. The module contains a motorised drawer that slides out at the touch of a button.

Then there is the special seating that can be stored in the boot but which slides out onto the bottom part of the tailgate allowing two people to sit on specially designed chairs and watch the sun go down.

It is all very Rolls-Royce, as you would expect and, of course, there will be a Rolls-Royce price tag when the first models start to arrive in SA later this year. Whether it will be the best SUV in the world remains to be seen, but it will certainly be the Rolls-Royce of SUVs.