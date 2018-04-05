While AMG has yet to cite weight data for each model, the coupe claims a fuel consumption combined figure of 9.5l/100km and 217g/km of CO², while the cabriolet drinks 9.8l/100km and 223g/km.

Mercedes-AMG makes more of the transmissions improvements than it does for the engine, with the TCE 9G unit scoring (mostly) software changes aimed at stepping up its game for more enthusiastic pedal stompers.

It has fitted both cars with multiple-downshift function, so drivers can shift down multiple gears by simply holding in the downshift paddle on the left side of the steering wheel.

There is also a new Driver’s Package, which forces both two-door C-Classes to start in first gear, while it holds each gear in Manual mode, even if the engine hits its rev limiter.

The C43 4Matic makes use of the AMG Speedshift TCT 9G transmission, which the developers say has been tuned specifically for a dynamic driving experience. This has a model-specific software application to achieve short shift times.

The multiple-downshift function allows more spontaneous bursts of speed, while the double-declutching function in Sport and Sport+ drive programmes makes for an even more emotional driving experience. Defined ignition adjustments also provide faster gearshifts in the other modes. In all modes moving off occurs in first gear to always guarantee a dynamic driving experience.