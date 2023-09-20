Sinalo Ngcaba, Lunchtime Loving, 2022.
Image: Supplied

b.1995

illustration

The winner of the Latitudes Online 2022 Anna Audience Award, from East London and Bizana in the Eastern Cape, describes her art as “imaginative, inspiring, unpredictable, and sometimes playful”. She won a bronze Cannes Lions award (2022) for work done with Disco Creatives.

Sinalo Ngcaba, Mama Took Me On A Trip, 2022.
Image: Supplied
Sinalo Ngcaba.
Image: Supplied

From the September edition of Wanted, 2023.

