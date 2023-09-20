b.1995
illustration
The winner of the Latitudes Online 2022 Anna Audience Award, from East London and Bizana in the Eastern Cape, describes her art as “imaginative, inspiring, unpredictable, and sometimes playful”. She won a bronze Cannes Lions award (2022) for work done with Disco Creatives.
Young and Vital Artists: Sinalo Ngcaba
Image: Supplied
• From the September edition of Wanted, 2023.