b.1997
multidisciplinary
Saunders’s work combines painting, mixed media, and printmaking, with distortion, disfiguration, unusual colours, and unlikely image-mashing at the order of the day in rich, figurative portraits that mirror her emotional state as the creative process unfolds. She has worked on numerous commissioned projects and was last year commissioned by the Art Bank of South Africa to create art for the National Museum.
Young and Vital Artists: Tamia Saunders
A Wanted Young and Vital Artist for 2023, multidisciplinary artist, Saunders' works mirror her emotional states as the creative process unfolds
• From the September edition of Wanted, 2023.