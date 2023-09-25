Tamia Saunders, Grace in a Mess of Emotion, 2022.
Image: Supplied

b.1997

multidisciplinary

Saunders’s work combines painting, mixed media, and printmaking, with distortion, disfiguration, unusual colours, and unlikely image-mashing at the order of the day in rich, figurative portraits that mirror her emotional state as the creative process unfolds. She has worked on numerous commissioned projects and was last year commissioned by the Art Bank of South Africa to create art for the National Museum.

Tamia Saunders, Musing, 2023.
Image: Supplied
Tamia Saunders, Still Lingers, 2021.
Image: Supplied
Tamia Saunders.
Image: Supplied

• From the September edition of Wanted, 2023.

