The shift-to-home from the pandemic has greatly altered many people’s perspectives of décor and design. Well-crafted items that serve both form and function have become every-day essentials and have helped us endure many days locked up inside.

This Father’s Day, which is the 19th of June by the way, treat your father to some considered items to improve his experience of home. From projectors, and couches, to knives and pet bowls; this list has something for every father and every home.

Kartell Componibili Wink - R2 040

Designed originally by Anna Castelli Ferrieri, this reinterpretation by Fabio Novembre updates the timeless classic with contemporary quirk.

Acre Studio Fold Nesting Tables - R 2 880

The Fold Tables, coming in 12 colours and the option of customisation, are made to be nested into one another.

hoop F-Ct01 Basis Coffee Table – R5 290

Everyday design, user-experience and aesthetics are rolled into hoop’s Basis Coffee Table that can be used in a variety of settings, both grounding and uplifting spaces.

Klipsch Cinema 1200 Sound Bar by Homemation – R 20 000+

Sound bars are modern luxury essentials that elevate any home entertainment experience. The Klipsch Cinema 1200 Sound Bar with Dolby Atmos® is a 54” system with a best-in-class 12” wireless subwoofer and wireless Dolby Atmos-certified surround-sound speakers.

The system delivers a “full 5.1.4 cinematic experience by bringing sound to life from all directions, including overhead, to fill the room with astonishing clarity, detail, and depth”, according to audioxpress.com.

Zanuso Table Lamp – price on request

Marco Zanuso designed the model 275 table lamp for Oluce in 1963 and was originally conceived as a desk lamp, albeit an un-operational one. Its iconic shape is intended to illuminate a table in a space that is not necessarily an office; its primary role being to light up a portion of a room.

Aura Tranquility Ultrasonic Diffuser – R1 399

Ultrasonic diffusers break down essential oils into molecules and project them into the air to fill the space around them. Essential oils are pleasant on the nose and contribute to health, wellness and mood.

Rialheim The Ubuntu Mug Set– R500

They are cute, quirky and locally made.

Mode Table Lamp – R3 950

Available in 3 colours, this up-light is an unconventional essential guaranteed to light up any room.

Opinel Braai Knife, 22cm – R2 089

Who doesn’t love a good, versatile knife? Opinel has cemented itself as a staple of kitchens, campsites and braais over the years and this beechwood knife is fitting for any situation.

DIESEL Red stoneware vase cone – R1 500

From the Italian fashion brand’s décor collection, "Work Is Over," this industrial-inspired vase is a great conversation piece that pops with its bright red colour.

Replica Le Corbusier – R9 250

Le Corbusier’s furniture is on many a designer or discerner’s wishlist, while his actual pieces are limited to museums or out-of-this-world auctions, this replica is a suitable alternative for any Sunday morning musings or late-night cognac pondering.

Le Crueset Pet Bowl – R649

Coming in four colours, Le Crueset’s durable pet food bowls can dress-up pellets into a feast for man’s best friend.

Walter Battiss Ceramic Plates – R2 750

Produced locally by Mervyn Gers, these bespoke platters adorned with the iconic art of Walter Battiss serve up mini works of art.

Samsung Freestyle Projector – to be released soon

This lightweight projector is a game changer for home entertainment. It can be charged with a portable battery for outside viewing, can project on  screens up to 254cm in full HD, and comes with built-in speakers.

