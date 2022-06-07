The shift-to-home from the pandemic has greatly altered many people’s perspectives of décor and design. Well-crafted items that serve both form and function have become every-day essentials and have helped us endure many days locked up inside.

This Father’s Day, which is the 19th of June by the way, treat your father to some considered items to improve his experience of home. From projectors, and couches, to knives and pet bowls; this list has something for every father and every home.