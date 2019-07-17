When the hemp derivative CBD (cannabidiol) was removed from schedule 7 of South Africa’s drug classification system recently, the floodgates opened. With little knowledge of the natural, healing compound prior to this, the risk for consumers is that they will be exposed to sub-standard products and misleading promises of miracle cures.
Opened just a few months ago, Standard Dose in New York aims to ensure CBD is marketed with respect and honesty - and in the most beautiful space imaginable. Designed by SR Projects in collaboration with TUNA, the three storey wellness destination is a calm and minimalist sanctuary, focused on tactility and restraint, more akin to a spa than a CBD shop.
By way of curved profiles, raw materials, lush greenery and hushed tones from pale grey to blush pink, the space delivers a restorative atmosphere second to none. “When coming up with the initial design concept, I was mainly focused on the emotional value of the space - I wanted to be sure it relayed a sense of calm and comfort as soon as you walked through the door,” founder Anthony Saniger reflects.
Within its soft pink and tiled walls, Standard Dose offers customers a tea bar, meditation studio, educational workshops and a shop offering more than a 100 of the highest-quality, lab-tested CBD and plant-based products from their own and other brands. We’re talking patches, tinctures, serums, creams, facial oils, bath salts, capsules, chews for you, chews for dogs … and the list goes on.
“As a wellness destination, we are really promoting a clean, mindful and holistic lifestyle, so I wanted to be sure the interiors reflected that same sensibility. I was very inspired by the minimalist and simplistic interiors of the Mediterranean. I also wanted to be sure that we paid homage to our plant-based product through the use and thoughtful placement of greenery throughout the space,” Saniger explains.
One of the highlights at Standard Dose is the CoeLux skylight in their meditation room. The artificial skylight that mimics natural sunlight ensures the light entering the space is part of your therapy and can, according to the brand, support restorative mental processes, reduce stress, heighten the sense of comfort and emotional wellbeing and enhance cognitive functions.
Channeling CBD and plant-based wellness through a space as beautiful and carefully conceived as this is ahead of the curve but, hopefully, others will follow suit - locally too.