When the hemp derivative CBD (cannabidiol) was removed from schedule 7 of South Africa’s drug classification system recently, the floodgates opened. With little knowledge of the natural, healing compound prior to this, the risk for consumers is that they will be exposed to sub-standard products and misleading promises of miracle cures.

Opened just a few months ago, Standard Dose in New York aims to ensure CBD is marketed with respect and honesty - and in the most beautiful space imaginable. Designed by SR Projects in collaboration with TUNA, the three storey wellness destination is a calm and minimalist sanctuary, focused on tactility and restraint, more akin to a spa than a CBD shop.

By way of curved profiles, raw materials, lush greenery and hushed tones from pale grey to blush pink, the space delivers a restorative atmosphere second to none. “When coming up with the initial design concept, I was mainly focused on the emotional value of the space - I wanted to be sure it relayed a sense of calm and comfort as soon as you walked through the door,” founder Anthony Saniger reflects.