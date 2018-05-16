Nigerian-British artist and designer Yinka Ilori is among a new generation of influential creatives and designers who are conscious of the profound messages they embed in their designs through using ancient stories, materials, and processes. Ilori repurposes vintage furniture into statement pieces, proving that one person’s waste is another’s coveted luxury. The resulting interiors fluidly join ancient narratives, with contemporary edges, bold colours, and humour elevating their appeal.

Ilori draws on his Nigerian cultural heritage and his British upbringing as he playfully explores and celebrates the cultures, unfolding a deeply personal story. His design tales take us into a world of imagination inspired by ancient Nigerian proverbs. Ilori’s design process starts with choosing a proverb that speaks to him, with the aim of breaking down inhibiting cultural barriers.

African proverbs offer wisdom and narratives about life, love, and death integrated into everyday communications. They are designed to teach morals, tell stories, illustrate life lessons, pass on enlightenment and inspirational messages, and their meaningful essence is handed down from generation to generation.