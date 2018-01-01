There’s undeniably something special about a space filled with De Padova products. The pieces are not immediately connected, and don’t seem to be from one brand, yet they combine to create a cohesiveness that ties a space together.

“You can fill an entire house with De Padova pieces, and you’ll never know they were from one company,” says Julia Day, owner of Generation Design, which distributes the brand locally. “The beauty of a De Padova piece is that it will even pair perfectly with an antique. It’s timeless design. A pleasure to work with.”

“The collection is a complete mix,” Gavazzo says, alluding to the fact that it is by different designers, working over several decades. “De Padova brings it all together, in a mix of styles, with no precise imprint.”

Maddalena De Padova passed away in December 2016, at the age of 88. “When she was 80 she told me she’d still be working at 120,” Gavazzo says, marvelling at her energy and dynamism. “Maddalena always thought about the company as if it were her own house. She would only commission a piece that she would like to have — and usually did end up having — in her own apartment.”

This purist vision endures in the company’s ethos today. “Nowadays everyone is good at making beautiful furniture,” Gavazzo says. “We are more about the style, creating the pleasure of living in a beautiful space.”