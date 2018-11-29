While these models clearly share the look and feel of the Black Bay line, they also differ in many subtle details: their dials and sapphire crystals are both flat as opposed to the domed ones founds in the rest of the line.

The dials also boast a lacquered glossy, dressier finish, while the other Black Bays are fitted with mat domed dials. And last but not least, the Black Bay 32, 36 or 41 boast a polished, fixed stainless steel bezel, smartening up the sporty look of the traditional Black Bay rotatable bezel.

All configurations are offered with either a black or a blue dial, the latter being a Tudor design signature. Tudor started offering blue-dialed sports models way back in 1969 and have continued the tradition.

Also part of the brand’s heritage, the “snowflake” hands, which are the single most recognized and element of Tudor’s design identity. These appeared for the first time in 1969 as well with references 7016 and 7021, both diving watches, and remained in offering until the mid-eighties. In 2012, the snowflake hands reappeared with the introduction of the first Black Bay model.