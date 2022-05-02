What is your personal definition of luxury?

“Luxurious” is something that has a story, something that holds meaning for me. Luxury makes you feel good about yourself when you wear it, makes you feel strong and beautiful. I know I can’t feel good wearing something that affects other people negatively in the making of it. So luxury, essentially, has become about ethical processes, authenticity, and consideration.

The one indulgence you would never forgo?

A haircut.

An essential grooming product?

Red lipstick. In my handbag, I have at least 10 styles with subtle tone variations, from coral to deeper mulberry. My dream lipstick, which I am yet to buy (on my next overseas trip), is a Hermès.

What tech gadget couldn’t you live without?

My Fitbit Luxe. I can swim with it, track my oxygen levels, sleep, and exercise.