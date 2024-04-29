If money were no object, what would your dream buy be?
Gifted: Amanda Laird Cherry
The acclaimed fashion designer on the joys of buttered toast and freshly ground coffee
What are your essential grooming products?
Simply Bee’s Propolis Balm as my moisturiser, and lipsticks in red and strong burnt-coral tones.
Favourite scent?
It used to be Issey Miyake’s L’Eau d’Issey, but I’ve been allergic to perfume for many years, so my favourites now are toast with butter and peach jam, and freshly ground coffee beans.
What is your all-time favourite place to eat out?
SingleThread restaurant in Healdsburg, California.
Your favourite summer destination outside SA?
Shou Sugi Ban House, a Japanese-inspired retreat in the Hamptons on Long Island, New York. The architecture, magnificent landscaping by Lily Scout Kwong, balanced and beautifully considered décor, outstanding food (a partnership with Noma co-founder Mads Refslund), and amenities are incredible.
Your favourite room in the house?
The bathroom.
The most challenging aspect of your work in the past year?
Unexpected and extremely disappointing people issues.
What does reinvention mean to you?
A chance for a refresh, taking into consideration multiple mistakes from the past, the needs of the present, and dreams of the future… then creatively testing new waters.
Are you a collector of anything?
Beautiful handcrafted items, especially if I can buy directly from the artist or crafter and know for sure they are benefitting. Also pebbles and small stones from travels all over the world the past 40 years — the sense of time and place and beauty they carry brings huge joy to me.
What lessons learned during the height of the pandemic do you still benefit from today?
Intentional connection with family and friends and, on the work side, the efficiency of online meetings.
What makes you happiest?
Experiencing my children navigating life and getting to embrace and love on my grandchildren.
The best-ever travel tip?
Pack spare clothes in your carry-on.
What is the most positive thing about money?
Giving it away.
What is the one thing you will NEVER find in your fridge?
Cucumber.
A great gift you received recently?
A beautiful ring of 18 connecting silver rings, in memory of a precious friend.
The one indulgence you would never forgo?
Coffee.
What, in 2024, is a luxury we cannot afford?
Wasting time!
