The view from the ferry may be the finest view of Manhattan you can get. Sure, there are pricey scenic cruises that bob around the island, and even pricier helicopters clatter overhead. Stand on the rear deck of the ferry, though, and you are immersed in New York.

The towers of steel and glass catch the the late winter sun and a beam of light reflects across the water like an exploding star. Further back from the water, the shimmering glassy flanks of One World Trade Center rear up into the sky, a reminder that America, in its skylines and landscapes, is all about epic scale. One might even call it heroic scale - and few places in the world do heroic better than New York City.

Take that skyline, for example, which seems to have a gap in it, or maybe it’s the light. Even if you never saw those two glass and concrete towers — World Trade Center Buildings One and Two — their absence is a palpable gulf that all the new construction on the south end of America’s most famous island will never fill.

It is quite apt, then, to be riding the ferry across to Staten Island where so many of New York’s finest — the cops of the NYPD and the firemen —live. So many of them would have caught the ferry across the bay on a that bright morning on September 11 2001 when the two towers stood as symbol of of American power.

We do not linger on the island when the ferry docks — Staten Island is not big on tourist attractions and anyway we have only come for the free ride across the bay — so we take the next ferry back. When it rubs up against the dock of the ferry terminal, it seems only right that we make our way on foot to the 9/11 Memorial Museum itself.