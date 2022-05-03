Once you’ve sipped the vineyards and indulged at the landmark eateries of the Constantia Valley, don’t rush back to the city. Rather, point your hire car in the direction of the leafy Constantia greenbelts, where The Cellars-Hohenort Hotel offers an elegant escape blending fine food, stylish suites and a dash of history.

A touch of history

The Constantia vineyards are the cradle of SA’s wine industry, and The Cellars-Hohenort dates back to the earliest days of Cape winemaking. The hotel rests on what was once the Klaasenbosch estate, laid out in 1693 and granted to Hendrik ten Damme, the chief surgeon of the Dutch East India Company. Today the hotel is set on nine acres of land, its elevated position delivering superb views of both Table Mountain and the city.

Fine food

Gourmands greeted the 2021 closure of The Greenhouse with shock and dismay. This was, after all, once the flagship restaurant of The Cellars-Hohenort, where Peter Tempelhoff reigned supreme for more than a decade.