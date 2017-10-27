Although the fynbos recently burned in raging fires, green shoots are already evident on the mountain path to the Brodie Link, a walking route between Betty’s Bay and Pringle Bay.

The fire did not reach the Hangklip side of the reserve, which is still covered in pristine fynbos. It is a challenging climb to the peak, but there are many well-marked walking routes in the Kogelberg Reserve under Hangklip, including a generally flat route to look down on to Sea Farm in Betty’s Bay — the site of fish traps built into the rocks.

Perhaps the most notable thing about walking in the reserve is that you might not see another soul. There must be few places of such natural beauty that are as easily accessible and yet hardly used.

Accommodation is easy to come by except in the peak Christmas period, when the other half of Pringle Bay’s property owners take up residence.

Baytown and My Beach House are good websites for finding a house available for a weekend or more, while upmarket guesthouses include Villa Marine right on the rocks near The Point and Moonstruck.

Both are recommended. The four-star graded Moonstruck has four guest suites and a honeymoon suite named Pan. Half the rooms have fireplaces. Villa Marine has six suites.

3 Flavours Guest House is on Clarence Drive a little way outside the village, while The Hangklip Hotel offers a no-frills stay for budget-conscious travellers.