WAKE UP HERE: THE SOUTHERN SUN, MAPUTO

The golden yellow, recently refurbished, Southern Sun Maputo stands out in the urban city landscape. The hotel, which sits right on the shore of the Indian ocean, features a total of 269 comfortable rooms, an infinity pool that appears to spill into the ocean, a 400 year old fig tree, a decadent bar and lounge, amazing food, friendly and welcoming staff and many other ideal holiday must-haves.

Watch the sun rise over the sea from one of the sea facing rooms which are spacious and open out onto a balcony with a view of the pool and vast Indian ocean; or watch the sunset as you have cocktails under the majestic fig tree, complete with ambient fairy lights and a gentle island holiday soundtrack.

The best part about waking up at the Southern Sun Maputo? Falling asleep in a completely serene room and drawing back the blackout curtains to the magnificent view when you wake. Take a break and unwind in this island getaway in the city.