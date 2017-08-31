A city landscape meets the ocean horizon in Maputo, a vibrant city of hidden gems, with an all-encompassing experience of history, culture, food, beach and nightlife combined. The modern tropical city, steeped in a history of civil war tells a story of history and urban revival with its buildings, art and cultural mood. Whether you are in the mood to explore the city, to head to the beach, or to grab a caipirinha and kizomba until the break of dawn, Maputo is perfect for a weekend city break and Southern Sun Maputo is at the heart of it all.

400 year old fig tree, Maputo
400 year old fig tree, Maputo
Image: Supplied

WAKE UP HERE: THE SOUTHERN SUN, MAPUTO

The golden yellow, recently refurbished, Southern Sun Maputo stands out in the urban city landscape. The hotel, which sits right on the shore of the Indian ocean, features a total of 269 comfortable rooms, an infinity pool that appears to spill into the ocean, a 400 year old fig tree, a decadent bar and lounge, amazing food, friendly and welcoming staff and many other ideal holiday must-haves.

Watch the sun rise over the sea from one of the sea facing rooms which are spacious and open out onto a balcony with a view of the pool and vast Indian ocean; or watch the sunset as you have cocktails under the majestic fig tree, complete with ambient fairy lights and a gentle island holiday soundtrack.

The best part about waking up at the Southern Sun Maputo? Falling asleep in a completely serene room and drawing back the blackout curtains to the magnificent view when you wake. Take a break and unwind in this island getaway in the city.

WHILE YOU’RE HERE, DO THIS: CATAMARAN TO XEFINA

For a true island getaway that’s just a stone’s throw away, take a short catamaran trip to Xefina island. The small, quiet island has a soft sandy beach, beset with sea shells and a calm ocean tide. For catamaran rentals, contact Maputo Yachting. maputoyachting.com

With SAA and Thompsons, getting to Maputo has never been easier. Book your SAA return flight now for a special price of R3071 (all inclusive), or save on a package deal that includes return flights onboard SAA and a 3 night stay at the Southern Sun Maputo for R6 327 (per person sharing) with Thompsons. For more information on this deal take a look at the Thompsons website

