You would be forgiven for thinking it was all Brexit doom and gloom in London, if, like me, you are a bit of a news addict and feeding your obsession with daily readings of the Guardian and the Telegraph. But hop it to London for a summer weekend and all clouds dispel. The charms of this global megalopolis abound in the village-like enclaves and their humanely proportioned high streets. In a season of introspection about what it really means to be British, 48 hours in London defines the best of the notion.

On Friday morning, I disembarked from a solid sleep in BA’s Club World cocoon — setting me up rather nicely for a day of outsized fun and a spot of glamour.

A quick shower and caffeination in the arrivals lounge at Heathrow and I am off on an extravagant jaunt with my colleague Yvonne in a chauffeur-driven Aston Martin Rapide S. Coddled in the full nappa leather interior with the engine rumbling in a sexy undertone, I feel entirely welcome as we drive into the heart of Piccadilly. Flapping above us is the wonderful British artist Grayson Perry’s glorious flag installation, sporting Union Jacks and other symbols of this fair land celebrating 250 years of the Royal Academy of Arts.