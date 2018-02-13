Refuel

Just off the famous but tourist-filled Trocadero, in the RadioFrance broadcast centre, you’ll find RadioEat. Enjoy views of the Seine and the Eiffel tower while chef Thierry Bassard serves up contemporary takes on traditional fare in this unconventional, cafeteria-inspired eatery.

A passion project

A short taxi drive from the river along the Boulevard des Malesherbes in the direction of the Parc Monceau will take you out to the 17th Arrondissement. La Fabrique Generale, owned by Christophe and Cerise Benoist Lucy, is tucked away on the Rue Leon Cosnard. Christophe has a passion for vintage motorbikes, which he upcycles and sells to a dedicated client base, while Cerise lovingly creates vibrantly coloured felt hats by hand. Their little shop is worth a visit, if only for the eclectic mix of objets trouvés that they have assembled over the years. It’s like visiting a great collector’s home.

A palace of art

The Grand Palais, Paris’ Beaux-Arts masterpiece built in 1897, is located just off Avenue Winston Churchill, in the 8th Arrondissement. The soaring glass-and-steel vault allows light to flood the vast interior, which on most days of the week will be filled with artists, the well-heeled, and your average Parisian taking in the latest exhibition or performance. I was lucky enough to catch the opening night of the annual FIAC (Foire Internationale d’Art Contemporain) art fair and hob-nobbed with the rich and famous while enjoying art from hundreds of galleries from all over the world.

DAY 2

Hot couture

Some of the most breathtakingly beautiful apartment blocks, shops, and hotels in Paris line the shady, tree-lined Avenue Marceau, which winds its way through the Chaillot and Champs-Élysées districts. It’s here that you’ll find the showroom and workshop of Yves Saint Laurent, an icon of haute couture. Laurent is arguably most famous for his relaxed approach to fashion for women (think beatnik 1960s), and the newly inaugurated museum on Avenue Marceau is where the designer and his team worked on their new lines in preparation for fashion week, and entertained their best clients in style. museeyslparis.com