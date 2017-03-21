SHEIKH ZAYED MOSQUE

No trip to Abu Dhabi would be complete without taking in the intricate detail of the Sheikh Zayed Mosque, which stands out as a proud and ornate monument to religion, art, and culture. This mosque features a staggering 82 domes, 1 000 columns, and seven 24-karat gold plated chandeliers, and the architecture captures the viewer’s attention at every turn. The extravagant space is humbled by its purpose: the building holds 41 000 worshippers, making it one of the largest mosques in the world. Take a private or group tour and be amazed by its grandeur.