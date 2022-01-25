Cape Town’s foreshore district is in the midst of a renaissance, as tired office blocks and dusty car dealerships give way to glitzy new towers offering mixed-use urban living with a splash of glamour. While building continues at pace, The Rockefeller threw open its doors in time for the peak summer season, and offers a deliciously urban escape in the belly of the Mother City. For your next city break or workation, look no further.

Location

Set in an exciting new district of downtown Cape Town, The Rockefeller is just around the corner from the Artscape cultural hub, and a five-minute drive to the buzzy restaurants of Bree Street. If you’re working, it’s equally an easy walk into the business district, as well as to the Cape Town International Convention Centre. The V&A Waterfront is a 15-minute stroll, or a short Uber, away, and when the Harbour Arch precinct is developed across the road, it’ll have even more shops and restaurants on its doorstep.