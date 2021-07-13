I barely have my camera and binoculars in place on the morning game drive when we spot African wild dogs on the hunt. It’s a pack of 20, scouring the bush to find prey. My guide follows one group of these painted dogs. They are running hard. We hear a commotion from dogs that are just out of sight. When these pack members reappear, their faces are blood specked. Younger pack members play with a stick, some bully a smaller dog by nipping its flanks, and a few lie down for a quick snooze.

The dogs spy a leopard and leap up to chase her. As we follow her off-road, she wisely bolts up a marula tree, where she casually watches the dogs as they circle the base. This pretty leopard was born under the deck of one of the nine suites in AndBeyond Tengile River Lodge, so is affectionately known as “the Tengile female”. She was recently seen mating with the territorial male, so cubs are expected in a few months. If the excitement of the morning drive at the Tengile River Lodge is anything to go by, the Sabi Sands Game Reserve is living up to its reputation as one of the most game-rich areas in South Africa. Close encounters with the Big Five are almost guaranteed, as the unfenced area borders on the Kruger National Park.