Style notes for him and her

CERAMIC ART
What do textiles and ceramics have in common? Look past the material and it’s a matter of craftsmanship. Ceramist Lisa Firer is the latest artisan to join Trenery Guild, for its sixth collaborative offering. Here are six things to know about the local artisan and what she’s created.
1. Firer is creating a unique occasion-jewellery dish just for Trenery shoppers.
2. Her jewellery dish was inspired by the geometric print from Trenery’s October Edit collection.
3. The dish features a textural quality reminiscent of the fabric that inspired it.
4. She works with delicate slabs of porcelain clay, and rolls, embosses, and paints each unique piece, all completely by hand.
5. She created an exclusive range of products for the gift store of the Zeitz Museum of Contemporary African Art, all inspired by the building and its art.
6. Firer first picked up clay in 1990 and has been in love with ceramics ever since.
SUMMER IN THE CITY
Dreaming about the beach but living in the city? Try channelling the seaside breeze with a coastal-inspired summer wardrobe. Boss’ answer to seaside daydreams is a menswear and womenswear collection of soft tailoring and f loating fabrics in a cool colour palette of soft blush, pale blue and head-to-toe white, which is punctuated by rich burgundy, orange and yellow hues.
TREND: THE NEW FRAGRANCE BOUTIQUES
Golden wall accents, imported furniture fittings, marble countertops, volume ceilings and crisp lighting to illuminate product placement: these are just some of the characteristics that modern-day fragrance boutique boasts. Fragrance buying is no longer just a quick in-and-out mission, but a true destination – yes, destination – that encourages you to linger longer.
Whether it’s the niche product diversity at Skins Cosmetics; the minimal, monochrome interior accentuating the pastel juice seen through transparent fragrance bottles at Christian Dior in Sandton City; or the white luggage-trunk counters at the Memo Boutique on 24 Rue Cambon in Paris; the luxury fragrance shopping experience just got exciting.
Skins Cosmetics, Sandton City, 011-883-1350; Christian Dior, Sandton City, 010-001-2590
NOT JUST A POLO
When it comes to menswear staples, the polo shirt is a classic keeper for many. Just in time for the new season, Lacoste is reinventing the wardrobe icon with its latest silhouette – the Paris Polo. The classic yet contemporary polo fuses the style codes of the traditional shirt with the sports classic to form a Polo hybrid. The Paris Polo is designed with the urban gentleman in mind. It features a slim straight fit, want-to-wear-everyday f lexible and light fabric available in 15 colours, and, of course, the inimitable embroidered crocodile logo.
CARTIER DIAMONDS ARE FOREVER
When it comes to diamonds, the colour, clarity, cut and carat weight should never be compromised. Cartier knows this all too well. The house’s latest scent, created by Cartier perfumer Mathilde Laurent, get the 4Cs treatment in both the composition of its olfactory structure and glass cut bottle. Inspired by the diffraction of colour of a brilliant-cut diamond, the juice consists of seven floral notes that depict the seven colours of light to create a new singular olfactory flower.
COACH PLATINUM
You would be forgiven for trying to catch your reflection in the mirrored chrome finish of this bottle but let ’s focus for a second on some other reasons why Coach Platinum is on our “add” list. In an ode to Coach’s craftsmanship, the bottle mimics the closure of the original Coach bags in the spray-nozzle shape, and also features the brand’s horse-and-carriage emblem. As the scent opens up slightly fresh and spicy with notes of black pepper oil, pineapple and juniper berries, we’re pleasantly surprised by the aromatic floral heart notes of clary sage and geranium that settle into vanilla and woody notes to provide a welcome departure from the typical male-scent composition.
KARL KEEPS IT COOL
Karl Lagerfeld loves a good collaboration, and this month he is working his magic with sneaker brand, Puma. The result? A collection of clothing and unisex sneakers that is one part Lagerfeld and one part street, giving a new definition to the term “sports luxe”.
- From the October edition of Wanted magazine.