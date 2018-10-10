Style notes for him and her

CERAMIC ART

What do textiles and ceramics have in common? Look past the material and it’s a matter of craftsmanship. Ceramist Lisa Firer is the latest artisan to join Trenery Guild, for its sixth collaborative offering. Here are six things to know about the local artisan and what she’s created.

1. Firer is creating a unique occasion-jewellery dish just for Trenery shoppers.

2. Her jewellery dish was inspired by the geometric print from Trenery’s October Edit collection.

3. The dish features a textural quality reminiscent of the fabric that inspired it.

4. She works with delicate slabs of porcelain clay, and rolls, embosses, and paints each unique piece, all completely by hand.

5. She created an exclusive range of products for the gift store of the Zeitz Museum of Contemporary African Art, all inspired by the building and its art.

6. Firer first picked up clay in 1990 and has been in love with ceramics ever since.

SUMMER IN THE CITY

Dreaming about the beach but living in the city? Try channelling the seaside breeze with a coastal-inspired summer wardrobe. Boss’ answer to seaside daydreams is a menswear and womenswear collection of soft tailoring and f loating fabrics in a cool colour palette of soft blush, pale blue and head-to-toe white, which is punctuated by rich burgundy, orange and yellow hues.