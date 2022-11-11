The team behind Proud Mary are bringing a twist on Latin American flavours and festivities to Joburg.
Situated within the bustling The Zone @ Rosebank shopping center, MAMASAMBA, a double-story restaurant and bar, will be bringing a culinary carnival to Jozi’s concrete jungle.
The new project by Colada House – headed up by restaurateurs Gaz Hollywood and Jo Dos Passos - the dynamic team behind Rosebank’s stylish all-day eatery and wine bar, Proud Mary, promises to deliver plenty of fun and flavour when MAMASAMBA opens its doors this summer.
Spanning two levels, the space which adjoins the new high-concept department store EGG, has been designed by South Africa’s foremost interior architect Tristan du Plessis of Studio A.
Exclusive | MAMASAMBA restaurant and bar to open in Rosebank
The team behind Proud Mary are bringing a twist on Latin American flavours and festivities to Joburg
Image: Supplied (This image is a render of the MAMASAMBA interior).
The team behind Proud Mary are bringing a twist on Latin American flavours and festivities to Joburg.
Situated within the bustling The Zone @ Rosebank shopping center, MAMASAMBA, a double-story restaurant and bar, will be bringing a culinary carnival to Jozi’s concrete jungle.
The new project by Colada House – headed up by restaurateurs Gaz Hollywood and Jo Dos Passos - the dynamic team behind Rosebank’s stylish all-day eatery and wine bar, Proud Mary, promises to deliver plenty of fun and flavour when MAMASAMBA opens its doors this summer.
Spanning two levels, the space which adjoins the new high-concept department store EGG, has been designed by South Africa’s foremost interior architect Tristan du Plessis of Studio A.
Marble Restaurant reopens with a polished new look
On the ground floor is where you’ll find the restaurant, the open kitchen looking out over a bright, colourful and playfully designed space which riffs on the idea of ‘a carnival in the jungle’. Think a terrazzo floor in shades of green, black and white - the carnival-esque design rippling across the space, while the walls cheekily harken to the idea of an Urban jungle with bright graffitied florals and trees by artists David Brits.
Up the magnificent boomslang-green, tileclad spiral staircase by Kalki Ceramics is where you’ll find the sexier and somewhat more serious, yet equally playful, bar area, or "trouble in paradise" as Hollywood refers to it. The tonal palate is darker and moodier, the focal point a larger-than-life gorilla sculpture around which the bar is built, arm in the air as if supporting the ceiling above it – complete with almost a kilometer of fabric baffling, running in concentric circles around the bulkhead - It’s showstopping to say the very least.
When it comes to food, the kitchen will be drawing from cuisines and influences across Central and Latin Americas to create a menu of exciting, bright and flavourful dishes.
Those visiting in the morning can look forward to a brunch of inspired dishes the likes of pina colada breakfast bowls (textures of tropical fruit atop a coconut yoghurt), ranchero omelets (filled with guajillo and tomato braised beef mince) and the Cubano quesadilla- layered tortillas with ham, cheese and pickles, which arrives topped with a fried egg.
While guests with a sweet tooth will no doubt be tempted to indulge in the dulce de leche rabanada, which takes shape in the form of a French toast waffle (yes, you read that correctly) with dulce de leche sauce, caramelized banana and dulce de leche ice cream.
Image: Supplied
The lunch and dinner menu, too, features the bold and flavourful tastes of Latin American cooking and are split into small plates and big plates. Begin with a few antojitos plates, the street-style dishes include the likes of guacamole with corn totopos and chicharrons of crisp pork belly, before moving onto their Nikkei section – which sees the eatery dabble with a Japanese meets Peruvian twist.
Think sticks of king oyster mushroom, miso sea bass and fillet cooked over the open flames of the robata grill, and crudo which sees, salmon, tuna and white fish served up, cured, pickled and sliced, in various forms. The uchu sushi features the Nikkei likes of the Samba 4X4 rolls and the rainbow acevichado, with more traditional sushi choices available, too.
Image: Supplied
Onto the main plates, here you’ll find samba salads, salteados (stir-fry cooked in woks) and a host of hearty mains cooked over fire - either on the parrilla (grill) or in the josper ovens.
The barbacoa serves two and offers up a choice of slow braised lamb or pork accompanied by fresh salsas to make for a perfect taco. From the josper, enjoy the likes of prime ribeye served with smoked bone marrow and chimichurri, and fire baked cauliflower with Asian influences of smoked nori and sesame butter. The parrilla section will be dishing up mexicola ribs with a sticky mango and cola marinade; bahia chicken with batatas fritters and chipotle mayo.
Image: Supplied
Upstairs will feature a similar offering to the lunch and dinner menu, tailored to more of a cocktail focused experience. The cocktail menu created by award-winning mixologist George Hunter of Copper Monkey, mirrors the eatery’s themes, presenting them through a host of stylish pours and serves, sure to tantalise tastebuds.
Given MAMASAMBA’s shared location with EGG, the restaurant also has a small breakfast and snack bar which is accessible from the department store side. Perfect for grabbing a coffee and pastry while browsing through the space.
With its bold flavours of Latin-America and the distinctive rhythm of Samba culture, it is sure to be the place to be this summer.
You might also like...
The Great 2022 Restaurant Report
Introducing Acid: Joburg’s hot new food & wine bar
Review | Dusk restaurant
Three new Mexican restaurants to visit in Cape Town