Gemelli Restaurant has relaunched and expanded their popular breakfast concept, PANTRY by Gemelli.
The space, which first opened as a prep kitchen and private dining room below the popular Italian restaurant, first started serving breakfasts in 2018. It was an offering that soon became so popular, it was integrated in their upstairs restaurant as it could seat more than the 22 people Pantry initially had space for, while the dining room was once again used for smaller private functions.
Now, restaurateur Allesandro Khojane has decided to revive PANTRY by Gemelli and it’s bigger and better than ever. The space completely reimagined with a focus on globally favoured breakfasts merged with that unmistakable Gemelli flair — together with ample seating.
As expected from Khojane and team, it’s a sexy and sophisticated space — well designed for Joburg’s glamorous diner. The tones of green, white and gold and textures of natural wood and brass coming together with stunning effect. The emphasis being on comfort and style with chic furniture and lighting to set the mood — glam-luxe without being too stiff or stuffy.
The Hot Seat | Pantry by Gemelli
The much-loved Italian eatery is bringing all-day brunch back to Bryanston and it’s better than ever
Image: Supplied
“Our dedicated team poured their heart and soul into crafting a space that not only looks great but also feels comfortable and warm. We are confident that our patrons will love what we’ve done with the space and the menu,” says the entrepreneur.
The new and expanded food menu offering up all the favourites of the initial iteration with some salivating new additions to boot. Expect the likes of in-house made granola and fresh seasonal fruit to a sinfully delectable stack of buttermilk flapjacks topped with a whisky syrup or the churro-style brioche French toast. While many will be thrilled to see the renowned and relished shakshuka on the menu too.
A nod to the brunch culture of metropolis’s the likes of London, New York and Miami, PANTRY by Gemelli also features a curated cocktail and wine menu, along with the regular breakfast beverage offerings. Making it a place as suited to a boozy brunch on the weekend as it is to a quick breakfast and coffee after the school run.
PANTRY by Gemelli is set to cater to everyone from the early morning cyclist to the perhaps more fragile patron, looking for a mandatory recovery breakfast after a night out, with the shop open from 6.30am to 4.30pm seven days a week. Breakfast for dinner might be off the cards but it’s clearly an option for lunch here.
Image: Supplied
“I like breakfast, bro,” adds the passionate and gregarious Khojane, and a look at PANTRY by Gemelli leaves no doubt about that.
Given Gemelli’s status as a favourite spot among Joburg diners and socialite scene alike, this glamorous, wholesome new offering is sure to be a monumental success and a welcome addition to Bryanston.
PANTRY by Gemelli
13 Posthouse Link Centre
Corner Main Road and Posthouse Street, Bryanston, Sandton
For reservations: bookings@pantrybygemelli.co.za
Image: Supplied
