I am currently visiting my family in China. I coincidentally landed in my maternal grandmother’s hometown Chiu Chow, due to family affairs, only one week after writing my last piece on Hainanese chicken. Much of her cooking philosophy makes sense now more than ever.
Chiu Chow, or Teochew in the local dialect, is a mountainous territory in the eastern part of Guangdong province. It is the birthplace of Cantonese opera, Kung Fu tea, rice pastry dim sum (over 100 types) and rice noodle soups, and — unbeknown to me — it’s also the hometown of the world’s favourite snack, the Spring Roll.
In a fast-developing country like China, the town of Chiu Chow has impressively kept it slow. Perhaps it has to do with its history spanning over two millennia, preserving a richly textured ancient cultural heritage effortlessly kept alive by its modern residents. It’s an ancient modern city. You can see people drinking tea everywhere. Kung Fu tea is more than a ceremonious way of enjoying a slow afternoon — it is also a reflection of what people in Chiu Chow value the most: life is for living, work comes second, or even third, after food.
Chiu Chow cooking is one of the three main branches of Cantonese cuisine, along with Hakka and Shunde (I stand to be corrected). The cooking involves techniques such as steaming and poaching, with the emphasis on bringing out the natural flavour of ingredients, accompanied by condiments and sauces (even fish sauce, which is uncommon in Chinese cooking). Perhaps it has to do with its coastal location, wealthy with seafood, or years of interacting with family members who’ve migrated to Southeast Asia.
The condiments bravely mix sour, sweet, savoury and spicy flavours with a touch of crunch from peanuts or toasted sesame seeds. Oil is rarely used in cooking, only for desserts. The oil is used for gently frying air-thin pastry, rolled up with sweet or savoury fillings, that melt in your mouth and are “not too sweet” — the defining compliment of a good dessert coming from a Cantonese auntie. It’s paired with a cup of green tea or warm sour pomelo drink to aid digestion. It makes perfect sense to me.
Savoury breakfast is a must-try in Chiu Chow: a warm bowl of rice noodle soup topped with thin slices of tender beef tongue, brisket, tendon, liver, bean sprouts and celery, generously topped with grated ginger in a piping hot beef bone broth. Everything you need to kick-start your day in a hot bowl of rice noodle soup. From a health perspective, it makes sense too: this breakfast is loaded with protein and collagen, the rice noodle is gluten free, the hot broth is nutritious hydration (like juicing), the raw celery is detoxifying, and grated ginger in the mornings can assist with inflammation. I particularly enjoyed it as a late breakfast at a 60-year old noodle shop before I headed off to walk around the city.
There are two types of recipes to make rice noodle soups: the restaurant version and the 30-minute home version. Both are simple, except the former requires more time. I’ve noted down what I’ve learnt and simplified both versions for you to try. Due to the accessibility of ingredients, we’ll use sliced beef shin for this recipe. However, I maintain that if you want to taste the real deal, a visit to Chiu Chow is a must.
RECIPE: Chiu Chow breakfast noodle soup
Image: Yang Zhao
Ingredients: serves 2
Method:
Simple version (without homemade broth)
Restaurant version made simple (with homemade broth)
It’s a great way to use beef broth if you have already made it for stock at home, or you can buy ready-made beef broth from your local deli.
