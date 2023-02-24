Chiu Chow, China.
Image: Yang Zhao

I am currently visiting my family in China. I coincidentally landed in my maternal grandmother’s hometown Chiu Chow, due to family affairs, only one week after writing my last piece on Hainanese chicken. Much of her cooking philosophy makes sense now more than ever.

Chiu Chow, or Teochew in the local dialect, is a mountainous territory in the eastern part of Guangdong province. It is the birthplace of Cantonese opera, Kung Fu tea, rice pastry dim sum (over 100 types) and rice noodle soups, and — unbeknown to me — it’s also the hometown of the world’s favourite snack, the Spring Roll. 

In a fast-developing country like China, the town of Chiu Chow has impressively kept it slow. Perhaps it has to do with its history spanning over two millennia, preserving a richly textured ancient cultural heritage effortlessly kept alive by its modern residents. It’s an ancient modern city. You can see people drinking tea everywhere. Kung Fu tea is more than a ceremonious way of enjoying a slow afternoon — it is also a reflection of what people in Chiu Chow value the most: life is for living, work comes second, or even third, after food.

Chiu Chow cooking is one of the three main branches of Cantonese cuisine, along with Hakka and Shunde (I stand to be corrected). The cooking involves techniques such as steaming and poaching, with the emphasis on bringing out the natural flavour of ingredients, accompanied by condiments and sauces (even fish sauce, which is uncommon in Chinese cooking). Perhaps it has to do with its coastal location, wealthy with seafood, or years of interacting with family members who’ve migrated to Southeast Asia.

The condiments bravely mix sour, sweet, savoury and spicy flavours with a touch of crunch from peanuts or toasted sesame seeds. Oil is rarely used in cooking, only for desserts. The oil is used for gently frying air-thin pastry, rolled up with sweet or savoury fillings, that melt in your mouth and are “not too sweet” — the defining compliment of a good dessert coming from a Cantonese auntie. It’s paired with a cup of green tea or warm sour pomelo drink to aid digestion. It makes perfect sense to me.

I maintain that if you want to taste the real deal, a visit to Chiu Chow is a must

Savoury breakfast is a must-try in Chiu Chow: a warm bowl of rice noodle soup topped with thin slices of tender beef tongue, brisket, tendon, liver, bean sprouts and celery, generously topped with grated ginger in a piping hot beef bone broth. Everything you need to kick-start your day in a hot bowl of rice noodle soup. From a health perspective, it makes sense too: this breakfast is loaded with protein and collagen, the rice noodle is gluten free, the hot broth is nutritious hydration (like juicing), the raw celery is detoxifying, and grated ginger in the mornings can assist with inflammation. I particularly enjoyed it as a late breakfast at a 60-year old noodle shop before I headed off to walk around the city.

There are two types of recipes to make rice noodle soups: the restaurant version and the 30-minute home version. Both are simple, except the former requires more time. I’ve noted down what I’ve learnt and simplified both versions for you to try. Due to the accessibility of ingredients, we’ll use sliced beef shin for this recipe. However, I maintain that if you want to taste the real deal, a visit to Chiu Chow is a must.

RECIPE: Chiu Chow breakfast noodle soup

Image: Yang Zhao

Ingredients: serves 2

  • 250g of beef shin, roughly one piece of soup beef shin, thinly sliced. In Chiu Chow kitchens, your pay is dependent on your knifework. Try to slice as thinly as possible, for quick poaching later.
  • 200g celery top, finely chopped
  • 300g bean sprouts
  • 5cm knob of ginger, finely grated
  • 2 cloves of garlic finely chopped
  • 400g of medium or large flat rice noodles

Method:

Simple version (without homemade broth)

  1. In a pot, bring 400ml of water to boil and cook noodles till 80 percent, al dente. Remove and divide into two equal portions and pop into bowls, set aside, do not dispose of water
  2. In a pan, heat up 1 TBS of oil, fry garlic to golden brown, remove and set aside
  3. Back to the initial pot of water, bring to boil again, add 1 TBS of salt, or 2 tsp of beef stock if you like, then add beef and cook for roughly 30 seconds
  4. To assemble, top the noodles with beef slices, then celery and bean sprouts, a ladle of water the beef has been cooked in, top it with fried garlic. If you like spicy, add a swirl of chilli oil and serve.

Restaurant version made simple (with homemade broth)

  1. Blanch 750g of beef bones in 1 litre of hot water for 5 minutes, remove impurities that come up onto the surface. Then add 3 thick 2mm slices of ginger and 1 leek, lower to medium-low heat, cook for 2 hours, salt to season.
  2. When broth is ready, bring to boil, then use the steps above, cook noodles in broth instead of water this time.

It’s a great way to use beef broth if you have already made it for stock at home, or you can buy ready-made beef broth from your local deli.

