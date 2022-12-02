Also, in the morning, how many of us really have the desire to be chopping? Few minutes extra sleep or a few pages of your book read, I choose the latter over chopping any day.

Again, I tested this on one of my toughest critics, my darling fave, who claim he’s super knowledgeable on how to cook eggs well. When he does make food for himself, on the rare occasion that he’s not working, eggs are usually his go to. Dare I say it was high praise when I made him my green eggs one brunch and he told me they were the best eggs I’d ever made for him. I’m banking that.

Yes, these eggs are indeed green. I always think that one day when I have kids, they’ll be having these green eggs on the regular, even though they may never come across the famed Dr Seuss (was he not cancelled?) book or eat the recommended ham. It’s a wonderful way for bigs and little alike to get the daily dose of greens in, as well as to add flavour to eggs without chunks of stuff that one was too lazy to chop.

As we head into the festive season, most will have full fridges and fortunate to have full homes, but we all know waste abounds at such times. This is a wonderful group breakfast and solves for not wasting. I’m here for that.

Green eggs, no ham, zero waste.

Ingredients: for 2 (go forth and multiply – depending on your crowd)

4 eggs – I choose organic

1 shallot

1 small chilli

2 garlic cloves - go for one or none if you’re not into garlic

2 handfuls baby spinach

1 handful of Italian parsley

1 handful of fresh basil

2/3 good grates of hard cheese (parmesan or pecorino)

½ teaspoon of cumin

¼ teaspoon of turmeric

½ a teaspoon of white pepper

1 teaspoon of salt

1 tablespoon of olive oil

Oven proof large pan

Good knob of butter

Method:

Get your blender ready Preheat oven to 200 degrees Celsius Place all the ingredients into your high speed blender and whizz up for about 2 minutes until everything is well combined Heat the pan, then place the knob of butter in it Once the pan is oiled, place the green egg mixture into the pan and let the base cook, making sure to scrape at the sides so it does not stick When you see it be less jiggly on top, place in the hot oven to finish off It should puff up a bit in the pan when ready (makes you understand souffles a little) Remove from the oven and serve swiftly

A drizzle of olive oil when serving is always a winner for me, as well as serving it with avo and some delicious sourdough toast.