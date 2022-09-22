Chanel Les Eaux de Chanel Paris-Paris EDT.
Chanel Les Eaux de Chanel Paris-Paris EDT.
Image: Supplied

Everyone has had an encounter with Paris in one way or another, whether in their dreams, through literature, art, or film, or on an actual trip to the enigmatic city.

The latest addition to the Les Eaux de Chanel fragrance collection seeks to bottle the city’s spirit as seen through Gabrielle Chanel’s eyes. Inspired by the effortless elegance of Parisian women and the city’s prominence in Chanel’s history, Paris-Paris is a sparkling floral scent with notes of Damascus rose, lemon, tangerine, pink-peppercorn extract, and patchouli.

It is housed in the signature Les Eaux de Chanel bottle and enclosed in recyclable packaging, with form meeting both function and sustainability in the glass bottle topped with its bio-based cap.

 

  • Chanel Les Eaux de Chanel Paris-Paris EDT 125ml, R 2 605

You might also like...

Seven scintillating spring scents

Step into the sun with fresh fragrances that explore the complexity of sensuality and modern living
Fashion & Grooming
1 month ago

Transport yourself to Italy with every spritz of Acqua Di Parma’s latest creation

Acqua Di Parma Colonia C.L.U.B. is a new aromatic woody scent that celebrates the zesty essence of Italian life
Fashion & Grooming
3 months ago

Forever, My Way

Giorgio Armani’s My Way Intense scent profile is more enveloping and instantly captivating
Fashion & Grooming
5 months ago

Oudh Odessey

If you’re hankering after a new fragrance to snuggle up to, look no further than this heady, resplendent masterpiece
Fashion & Grooming
4 months ago
Commenting is subject to our house rules.
© Wanted 2022 - If you would like to reproduce this article please email us.
X