Everyone has had an encounter with Paris in one way or another, whether in their dreams, through literature, art, or film, or on an actual trip to the enigmatic city.
The latest addition to the Les Eaux de Chanel fragrance collection seeks to bottle the city’s spirit as seen through Gabrielle Chanel’s eyes. Inspired by the effortless elegance of Parisian women and the city’s prominence in Chanel’s history, Paris-Paris is a sparkling floral scent with notes of Damascus rose, lemon, tangerine, pink-peppercorn extract, and patchouli.
It is housed in the signature Les Eaux de Chanel bottle and enclosed in recyclable packaging, with form meeting both function and sustainability in the glass bottle topped with its bio-based cap.
- Chanel Les Eaux de Chanel Paris-Paris EDT 125ml, R 2 605
The art of Paris
The latest addition to the Les Eaux de Chanel fragrance collection bottles the city’s spirit
