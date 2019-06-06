Inside, the seven-seater cabin has been updated with Land Rover’s digital Touch Pro infotainment interface and latest connectivity, as introduced in the Range Rover Velar and Evoque. There’s a more flexible seating arrangement with up to 24 combinations, and the cabin is upgraded with more premium materials.

Cabin oddments space has improved across all rows and the fuel tank’s been increased by 20% to 65l.

The new Discovery Sport will be available in Standard, S, R-Dynamic S, R-Dynamic SE and R-Dynamic HSE trim. The R-Dynamic variants are identified by Shadow Atlas script on the bonnet and tailgate. Inside, branded treadplates further differentiate them from the regular models.

Built on Land Rover’s latest Premium Transverse Architecture (PTA), the Discovery Sport is made more refined with a new body that is 13% stiffer than before, together with rigidly-mounted subframes that reduce noise and vibration.

In SA,customers will have a choice of Ingenium diesel and petrol engines paired with an updated ZF nine-speed transmission which offers a claimed 2% fuel economy improvement.

The 2.0l diesel, badged D180, offers 132kW and 430Nm while returning a claimed average fuel consumption of 5.8l/100km. The P250 petrol has outputs of 183kW and 365Nm with a quoted of 8.0l/100km. An economical P300e plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV) version is scheduled to join the range in SA next year.

Like the recently-launched Evoque, the updated Discovery Sport is available with a smart rear view mirror that transforms into a video screen at the flick of a switch to display what’s behind the vehicle in high definition. It ensures rear visibility isn’t compromised by second-row passengers or bulky items in the boot.

Clever new Ground View technology has been introduced to help drivers navigate high kerbs or rough terrain by projecting a virtual 180° camera view around and beneath the vehicle onto the touchscreen, effectively rendering the bonnet invisible.

The digital transformation continues with the addition of an inductive smarphone charger, while a 4G WiFi hotspot, alongside USB and 12V connectivity points on every row ensure passengers remain charged and connected.

Second and third row occupants get their own heating and ventilation controls.