You might drive a fancy set of wheels, but what about those wheels — the actual wheels? Designers put a great deal of effort into creating great wheels that complement the overall design of the car, although, let’s be honest, it doesn’t always work. Some designs have become iconic over time, such as the classic five-spoke Audi quattro wheel, the BBS wheel on the BMW 325is, the Fuchs wheel on a Porsche 911, or the pepper-pots from the Lamborghini Countach. Often a wheel design in isolation does not work, but its ability to complete an overall design does.

For decades, headlights were square pieces of glass that lit up the road — occasionally they were daring and were round and sometimes they popped up. Now look at them — they are intricate pieces of design in their own right.

It is easy to see why car prices have escalated so much when you take a moment to look more closely at the headlights of a model such as the latest Mercedes-Benz S-Class. Actually, any Mercedes, but many other models too.