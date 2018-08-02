A few game changers are shifting perceptions of urban commuting with designs for short-distance aircraft.

Aston Martin has released a striking design for a microjet that will be able to take off and land vertically. With automated steering features and space for three people, the drone-like jet is said to cost between £3-million and £5-million (R52-million to R87-million). It will be able to fly at speeds of up to 360km/h for a distance of 480km.

“We are positioned to change the future of transportation, giving our customers a new dimension of freedom,” says Aston Martin CEO Andy Palmer.

Palmer believes air travel is the next innovative solution to the problem of rising congestion in towns and cities. Short-distance aviation could allow more suburban cities to grow as more areas will become commutable.